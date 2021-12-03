AC Milan Defender Undergoes Surgery On Left Knee And Could Be Out For Months

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan centre back Simon Kjaer has undergone arthroscopic surgery today on his left knee to repair some ligament damage. The 32 year old fell to the ground after just four minutes in the Genoa game which forced him to get stretchered off. There is o clear timeline on his recovery programme nor timeline.

Corriere della Sera are reporting that Kjaer’s entire season could be in jeopardy as the recovery time following his surgery could be six months.

Stefano Pioli spoke about Kjaer in his pre game press conference via MilanNews.it:

“We lived it with great despair, we know the qualities of the player and the depth of the person. His presence in the team is very important for his charisma, personality and being able to say things at the right time. We are very close to Simon, we are worried for him, but also aware that everything will be fine and that he will overcome these difficulties because he is a strong person.”