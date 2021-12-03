AC Milan Launch Club Page On Chinese Short Video App Kuaishou

AC Milan on their website are reporting that the club is continuing its growth path in the digital world and is reinforcing its presence in the Chinese market by launching its official channel on Kuaishou, one of the most popular platforms for short videos and live streaming in China.

Kuaishou was founded in 2011 and it is an app that allows users to share moments of their daily life in the form of short videos or live streams, during which the streamer can interact with its viewers. Kuaishou is currently the most-downloaded app in China and has already gathered over 573 million users per month.

Via their new Kuaishou channel, AC Milan will publish content ranging from exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, videos from the past and present to local and global fan-related content, all in short-form video formats and through live streaming.

Kuaishou will become a strategic asset to increase localised merchandising and social commerce in China, allowing for more locally-oriented collaborations with opinion leaders and influencers. As part of the launch, AC Milan will host a jersey giveaway, which will be promoted on the app with a video and will put a shirt signed by Olivier Giroud up for grabs.

Launching on the Kuaishou platform allows AC Milan to continue with its modernisation and digitalization process, which began with the arrival of the new ownership in 2018. Since then, the Club has opened channels on the most popular social media platforms to be able to communicate more effectively with the over 500 million AC Milan fans worldwide. In the last year alone, AC Milan has in fact become the most-followed Italian football club on Twitch with over 76,000 followers. In addition, the Club launched the new ”The Studios: Milan Media House” - an innovative hub for the production and sharing of media content - which represents a big step in the evolution of AC Milan as a media company. The new Studios allow the Club to reinforce the emotional link with its consumer base and engage new users thanks to increasingly relevant content adapted to the various platforms.

Kuaishou will provide the Club with a new fan engagement tool in a key market for AC Milan, in which the Rossoneri already have a strong digital and physical presence, with a new office that opened in Shanghai earlier in the year. With Kuaishou, the Club is now present on eight social media platforms in China, with over 3.8 million followers across all of them. Earlier this year, AC Milan was also found to be the best-regarded Italian football brand in China by international analysis and research group YouGov.