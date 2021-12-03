AC Milan’s President and Inter Milan’s CEO Discuss The New Stadium Project and Design

AC Milan and Inter Milan are working on getting the necessary approvals for the new stadium project. The CEO of Inter and President of Milan spoke to Corriere Milano via Calcio Mercato to discuss aspects of the project:

On the San Siro: “San Siro, although iconic, has had its day. There is a need for a modern, attractive and above all safe stadium. The Italian stadiums have an average age of 74 years. In Europe in the last 10 years 150 stadiums have been built for 20 billion of investment and only 9 per cent of the stadiums are privately owned.

On potentially restructuring it: “Restructuring it? The intervention would have been so invasive that it would have made San Siro unrecognisable. The identity element that today is he wants to keep would still be lost. We will go to review the volumes and understand what kind of investment we are going to make. For the extra contribution on public housing there is a table that is always open with the administration.”

On the new design: “Rings or Cathedral? Choice by Christmas. Probably when the fans see the project for the new stadium they will look forward.”

Milan’s President Paolo Scaroni said:

On corporate seating: “The corporate seats are sold to companies and not to fans who will continue to have tickets at popular prices. I remember that Arsenal has 8,000 corporate seats and 52,000 seats for fans. The 8,000 corporates generate revenues equivalent to 52 thousand seats.”

On the current stadium: “The stadium is so important to us that if we hadn’t had this chance we would have gone to make the stadium outside Milan. The new stadium is a vital necessity. San Siro is iconic because there are Milan and Inter. Being iconic comes from the presence of two great teams and not because it is beautiful or unique in the world. The iconicity will continue in the new stadium. Renovating it? We are reviewing the two projects to see what a vestige means: it could be a tower, a piece of the Curva… we are looking at it.”

To the committees: “We want to give Milan the most beautiful stadium in Europe and perhaps in the world. I don’t understand why it shouldn’t be accepted by everyone. I am convinced that when the new stadium is seen, even the nostalgic and romantics will have the opportunity to change their mind.”