AC Milan Centre Back Stretchered Off With Knee Injury After Four Minutes

The defender will be missed and Romagnoli will need to step up with crucial games against Liverpool and Napoli on the horizon.

By Muqaddam Malik
Genoa CFC v AC Milan - Serie A Photo by Getty Images

AC Milan faced Genoa last night and despite the massive 3-0 win, there was a worrying moment as centre back Simon Kjaer was stretchered off after just four minutes of play with a knee injury. The Denmark international was seem at the Columbus Clinic this morning in crutches for a check on the injury as per videos from Antonello Gioia.

According to Antonio Vitiello, the player has a sprain in his left knee.

Pioli following the game commented on the injury via MilanNews.it to say:

“We always have a sour note, I hope Kjaer has nothing serious. He had a sprained knee, he’s a leader and I hope he won’t be out long. I removed Gabbia because he was booked, we were in control and I didn’t want to risk putting the game into question. We recover Romagnoli and Kalulu can play there too – we will find the right solutions.”

