AC Milan Centre Back Stretchered Off With Knee Injury After Four Minutes

AC Milan faced Genoa last night and despite the massive 3-0 win, there was a worrying moment as centre back Simon Kjaer was stretchered off after just four minutes of play with a knee injury. The Denmark international was seem at the Columbus Clinic this morning in crutches for a check on the injury as per videos from Antonello Gioia.

According to Antonio Vitiello, the player has a sprain in his left knee.

Pioli following the game commented on the injury via MilanNews.it to say:

“We always have a sour note, I hope Kjaer has nothing serious. He had a sprained knee, he’s a leader and I hope he won’t be out long. I removed Gabbia because he was booked, we were in control and I didn’t want to risk putting the game into question. We recover Romagnoli and Kalulu can play there too – we will find the right solutions.”