Milan Player Ratings: Genoa 0 - 3 AC Milan

AC Milan took on Genoa on the road and came away with a big 3-0 win against Andriy Shevchenko’s side. Junior Messias was the standout performer as he picked up a brace while Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagged a lovely free kick. Mike Maignan maintained his clean sheet with a lovely save and solid performances from the defenders.

Three goals and three points in the bag: way to go lads



Tre gol a Marassi e tre punti in tasca: bravi ragazzi #GenoaMilan #SempreMilan@Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/gDBIE520lF — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 1, 2021

Follow us on Twitter @SBNRossonero

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A better performance, some small mistakes here and there but this is to be expected after a period out. Once again made a incredible save to demonstrate his range. 6.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: What an exciting player for the future. He crushed it at right back then seamlessly slotted in at centre back. His pace and understanding of the game are so good. 7/10

Simon Kjaer: A tough one for him especially following the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Knee injury will probably rule him out. N/A

Fikayo Tomori: Good to have him back, he brought back calmness to the defence but honestly did not have much to do. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: The defender continues to show why is he is the best attacking wing back in the league, his bursting runs made a difference in this one because he picked out the right pass at the end. 6.5/10

Sandro Tonali: He was all over the place in this game and was instrumental in keeping the pressure on. The midfielder has hit his stride and has a solid partnership going with Kessie. 7/10

Franck Kessie: A milestone game for the Ivorian as he picked up his 200th appearance with the Rossoneri. He looked reassured following the two losses and was dominant in neutralising Sturaro ands Badelj. He dropped bck and supported the defence as needed with ease. 7/10

Junior Messias: What a week for the new signing. Three goals in quick succession. A brace here showed his decision and his ability, unlikely to see Saelemaekers get minutes over him for a while. He offers so much in attack and this will be crucial going forward. 8/10

Brahim Diaz: An exceptional performance at last from the Spaniard. His runs cut open the Genoa defence and he provided an important an assist for Messias. 7.5/10

Rade Krunic: Pioli favourite utility man gets more minutes and is holding up well as he plays more for the team and thus gets the ball rolling. His great backheel pass let to the run of play for Messias goal. 7/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Zlatan is still missing some luck but made up for it with his skill. A banger of a free kick for the goal but still missed sitters 7/10

SUBSTITUTES

Matteo Gabbia: He had the chance to pick up some minutes following the injury but looked a little shaky and was naive to pick up the yellow card which resulted in Pioli subbing him off. 5.5/10

Alessandro Florenzi: A solid game for him, he looks more comfortable at right back than right wing to be honest but did not do anything extraordinary. 6/10

Pietro Pellegri: A frustrating one especially given the reports that he is unhappy with the scarce playing time. He tried to make things happen but the team had decided to settle in for that final half an hour. 6/10

Tiemoue Bakayoko: He completely blocked off Genoa when he came on, he did not do anything spectacular but helped maintain the clean sheet. 6.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Same old same old with him. Lots of running but very little in terms of a final product. 6/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: His team selection won this game for him. Messias and Krunic did exceptionally well and keeping Kalulu on for the full 90 minutes was a much needed call. He outwitted Shevchenko whose side had no attack so the game was a good confidence booster. 7/10