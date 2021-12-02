AC Milan Batter Genoa 3-0 As Junior Messias Comes Through With A Brace

AC Milan faced Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa on the road last night as Stefano Pioli’s men looked to bounce back from their two consecutive losses in the league. Milan took the game to Genoa from the first minute and we rewarded by some top notch finishes by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Junior Messias. Brahim Diaz finally looked to be himself and tore open their defence time and time again which opened up spaces for the side to exploit.

Milan opened the scoring after just 10 minutes with a stunning free kick from Ibrahimovic from the edge of the box which he curled into the top right corner leaving Sirigu helplessly watching. Messias would double the lead through sheer determination as he fought and jumped at a loose ball following a blocked Krunic shot and lobbed the keeper with a measured header to score on his first Milan start. Messias would bag a brace with a lovely pin point finish in the 61st minute when a long Hernandez run got the ball to Diaz in the box who laid it off for Messias to slot home.

A massive three points for Milan and a confidence boost with the 3-0 score line and clean sheet going into the final Champions League group stage game next week.