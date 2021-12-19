Match Preview: AC Milan vs Napoli H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Napoli at the San Siro tonight in a massive six pointer that is key for the top four but could have implications for the title race too. Milan will need to dig deep and hit hard early on in this one to pick up all three points.

H2H

Milan 2 - 0 Napoli (Coppa)

Milan 1 - 1 Napoli

Napoli 2 - 2 Milan

Napoli 1 - 3 Milan

Milan 0 - 1 Napoli

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: L, W, W, L, D

Napoli: W, D, L, W, L

Players to Watch

Junior Messias

The right winger has easily been the most potent attacker for the Rossoneri in recent weeks. There has not been the finishing touch since his first two big performances but he gives us an edge as he can take on defenders and can whack in a curler of a cross. The Brazilian needs to be the focal point for this game as Diaz will undoubtedly be bullied and given his struggling form will likely not bounce back hard just yet.

Lorenzo Insigne

Just like Berardi with Sassuolo, Insigne has a knack of scoring against us but his chemistry with Mertens is what’s worrying given that the Tomori-Romagnoli partnership is still taking some time to hit it’s stride. Insigne is good with his snapshots and curlers which Maignan will need to block to ensure Milan have time to get ahead in the game. Insigne has the ability to lead his side to a win so it’s vital that the Rossoneri limit his influence on the game.

Alessandro Florenzi

Pioli is giving the former AS Roma captain the benefit of the doubt once again despite Kalulu demonstrating he is a really good choice at RB. The defender will have a tough time managing Insigne and Mertens who will switch up and barrel down that wing. Florenzi also needs to work more to push down the wing and contribute in attack as the service has really dried up since Calabria picked up the injury.

Prediction: Milan 1 - 0 Napoli