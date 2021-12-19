AC Milan Face Napoli In Crucial Six Pointer At The San Siro Tonight

AC Milan take on Napoli at the San Siro tonight in a six pointer for the top four spots on Serie A. Just over a week ago, this would have been the title game but both sides have slipped up and allowed Inter Milan to leapfrog them. Milan put up arguably their worst performance of the season last time out against Udinese in the 1-1 draw where Zlatan Ibrahimovic saved a point at the death.

Milan need a win tonight otherwise they will lose pace with their crosstown rivals and begin a chasing game for the remainder of the season. The Rossoneri will head into the game with a number of changes to their starting line up as Florenzi, Ballo-Toure and Krunic will start. Napoli on the other hand will have a rotated defence but their same scary attack.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Toure, Tonali, Kessie, Messias, Diaz, Krunic, Ibrahimovic.