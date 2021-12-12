AC Milan Stumble To 1-1 Draw Against Udinese As Side Suffers With Injuries

AC Milan are struggling with their depleted squad and have stumbled yet again with a 1-1 draw against Udinese at the DACIA Arena which could immediately cost us the first place spot. Milan were saved in additional time by the eternal Zlatan Ibrahimovic with another bicycle kick against the Zebrette similar to last season.

Milan looked out of ideas in attack for the entire game as the absence of Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic is really starting to be felt. The likes of Krunic and Saelemaekers struggle to make any impact while Diaz is stuck in a terrible run of form where he cannot play in the striker.

The mistakes of the first half wrecked us yet again as an error from Bakayoko led to the goal from Beto despite a solid save from Maignan but no reprieve from his defenders. Udinese looked threatening as Deulofeu ran circles around Florenzi and Hernandez on either wing but we struggled to get past their midfield for the entire game. A regroup is needed and Pioli needs to rethink his rotations.