Key Battles and Predictions: Udinese vs AC Milan

AC Milan take on Udinese tonight as the Rossoneri look to keep up their good streak in Serie A with two consecutive clean sheets and solid wins. Udinese have not won in their previous five games but they have a tendency to cause us an issue. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Central midfielder vs Central attacking midfielder

Walace vs Brahim Diaz

The attacking midfielder has been struggling to find his feet since his bout with the coronavirus. He looked much better in the past couple of games but is still lacking a couple of direct goal contributions as the strikers have been starved of service. Walace is a beast in the midfield and will look to bully Diaz in this one as he will look to block his passing and limit his influence. Diaz will need to free roam across the midfield to limit his exposure the the midfielder.

Striker vs Centre back

Beto vs Fikayo Tomori

The striker will be facing a hungry Tomori who was deeply disappointed after the UCL loss as he was active on both ends of the pitch. The defender will need a solid performance in this one against a tricky striker who forces errors in the box. The youngster Beto joined from Portugal this summer has been one of the few bright spots for this side with his 6 goals thus far. This was not enough to save the job of the manager who was dismissed this past week and the assistant will be in charge for this one.

Left winger vs Right back

Gerard Deulofeu vs Alessandro Florenzi

The former Milan man has 4 goals and 2 assists in the league and will be going up at Florenzi on that wing. Florenzi has been settling in but has not played that much yet hence he could be vulnerable to the pace and skills of the winger as he knows how to cut it and has a solid shot. Florenzi in turn will need to emulate Calabria contributing equally in attack as in defence to supplement Saelemaekers in creating opportunities for Ibrahimovic.

Predictions

Diaz Winner

Tomori Winner

Deulofeu Winner