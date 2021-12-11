Match Preview: Udinese vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Udinese for their 17th game of the season as they look to mentally recover from their 2-1 loss to Liverpool and elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the midweek. The manager has rotated at some key positions but the long list of absences remains worrying.

H2H

Milan 1 - 1 Udinese

Udinese 1 - 0 Milan

Milan 3 - 2 Udinese

Udinese 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Udinese

Form Guide (all competitions)

Udinese: D, L, D, D, L

Milan: W, L, W, W, L

Players to Watch

Alexis Saelemaekers

The Belgian did well against Salernitana last time out in the league and could do with another confidence booster in this game. He will need to demonstrate more in terms of technical ability as that it was lets him down time and time again, his work rate has never been in question. If he can combine well with Diaz and Florenzi, he can surely get himself into dangerous positions and capitalise once again.

Gerard Deulofeu

The former Milan man in the central figure for his side and will be the man to watch as he takes on Florenzi down that wing as he combines very well with Beto up front. His combination of dribbling and pace always seems to baffle defenders despite his technique being predictable so the defenders will need to be wary. The winger has 4 goals and 2 assists thus far this season which makes him the man to watch in this one.

Alessio Romagnoli

The captain needs to rally his troops and get a response following the eimination from the UCL. He needs to lead his side to a convincing victory to inspire confidence amongst the fans. He needs to send a message to his coach and the management that he is a reliable defender who can star for the rest of the season. Moreover, he must show his teammates that he can lead them to the title this season. It is a big opportunity for him to star.

Prediction: Udinese 0 - 2 Milan