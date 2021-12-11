AC Milan Take On Udinese On The Road As Pioli Rotates

AC Milan need to show their character in the final weeks of 2021 following their exit from the UEFA Champions League this week. A number of the senior players have discussed the Scudetto ambition as the side currently sit in first place in Serie A but it is time to demonstrate that they can get through this tough period.

Stefano Pioli looks set to rotate quite a few players in this one as Alessandro Florenzi, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers will start.

Milan will look to follow up their wins at Genoa and Salernitana with another strong performance and hopefully a clean sheet for the Tomori-Romagnoli partnership.

Milan will face a familiar face in Gerard Deulofeu who has been vocal ahead of the game on the importance of the tie for his side. Udinese currently sit in 15th place with just 16 points from 16 games.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic, Ibrahimovic.