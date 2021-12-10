AC Milan Right Winger Returns Following Thigh Injury Ahead Of Udinese Game

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan right winger Samu Castillejo has finally returned to training with the group at Milanello following an extended period out. The Spaniard has only played 89 minutes for the Rossoneri this season coming off the bench in two matches and starting in one. In the Hellas Verona comeback win, he was crucial as he won the penalty that allowed us to equalise then forced an own goal for the winner. He picked up a thigh injury in the Bologna game at the end of October and has been out since.

The winger could be included in the squad for this weekend against Udinese but is unlikely to get much playing time given the presence of Junior Messias and Alexis Saelemaekers ahead of him in the pecking order. The rumours have been spiralling for months of the sale of the player in January most likely to a club in Spain.