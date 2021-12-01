Genoa vs AC Milan: Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan face Genoa away tonight as the side look for their first three points in over a week. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Franck Kessie vs Stefano Sturaro

The midfielder had a costly error in the previous game but was undeniably missed in the first half. He is receiving lots of negative press over the contract situation but time and time again he shows why he is crucial to this side which his dominance in the midfield and he big contributions both in defence and attack. This is a performance where he will need to dictate the tempo of the game and ensure the side bounce back.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Salvatore Sirigu

Similar to the prediction last time out, Ibrahimovic needs a palette cleanser. He struggled to finish against Terracciano and Consigli but now must beat his old teammate. Sirigu has been doing adequately for Genoa and made some incredible saves in the previous game to keep a clean sheet. Ibrahimovic will need to convert his chances early or we risk falling into the same trap once again as Genoa can hit us on the break.

Stefano Pioli vs Andriy Shevchenko

This will be a funny match up as Pioli is under pressure to recover from two consecutive losses while Shevchenko is eager to pick up his first victory in Serie A. This will be his third game in charge as he uses a 3-5-2 with a high press, he did well against Roma but fell to two late goals but showed the side a solid in the 0-0 draw with Udinese. Pioli will need to be resolute and start with his best line up to ensure we secure the three points and will need to avoid that awful 4-4-2 panic switch up.

