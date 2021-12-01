Match Preview: Genoa vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan take on Genoa on the road tonight as the side need to bounce back following two consecutive losses. The Rossoneri need to take their chances as the wasted opportunities in the previous two games have led to the losses. Stefano Pioli takes on former Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko in his first club stint in Italy.

H2H

Genoa 0 - 2 Milan

Genoa 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 2 Genoa

Genoa 2 - 2 Milan

Milan 2 - 1 Genoa

Form Guide (all competitions)

Genoa: D, D, D, L, D

Milan: D, D, L, W, L

Players to Watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The striker needs a reset on his finishing as the past two games have been a struggle and the missed early chances have really hurt us. The Swede needs to be able to make use of the chances he gets and put away the game. He has the opportunity to go up against Masiello and face Sirigu, two players he knows quite well so it is a golden opportunity to get firing again.

Salvatore Sirigu

The goalkeeper will have the chance to extend Milan’s misery if he can pull off similar wicked saves to Consigli and Terracciano in recent games. The keeper will be the man to beat in this one as he can really be a wall on occasion. Milan have an odd attack with Krunic, Messias and Saelemaekers thus Sirigu will not likely face lots of shots in this one.

Junior Messias

He has been a very exciting player in the previous couple of games, he got the exceptional goal against Atletico and was the only bright spot in attack in the second half of the previous game. He offers much more than Saelemaekers on the right wing with his pinpoint crossing, late runs into the box and his exceptional dribbling. Look for him to be the one to change the game tomorrow.

Prediction: Genoa 0 - 3 Milan