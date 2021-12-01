AC Milan Travel To Face Genoa In Search Of Crucial Three Points As Tomori Returns

AC Milan take on Genoa on the road tonight as Stefano Pioli looks to get his side back on track following two massive losses against Fiorentina and Sassuolo which have knocked the side of their top spot tied with Napoli last weekend. The Rossoneri will welcome back Fikayo Tomori following his hip injury and he is set to start in the absence of Alessio Romagnoli who is suspended. There are numbers of surprising changes to the starting line up as Alexis Saelemaekers will be on the left wing, Junior Messias on the right wing and Rade Krunic as the central attacking midfielder. Milan need a revitalised performance where they take their chances early on and avoid mistakes at the back to finally pick up some points or risk falling out of the UCL spots. Milan will be facing a familiar face as Andriy Shevchenko is the new manager for Genoa.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Messias, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Ibrahimovic.