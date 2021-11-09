AC Milan Striker Ibrahimovic Comments On Fitness While On International Duty With Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been struggling for fitness with AC Milan over the past season or so but continues to get call ups from his national side. He commented on his fitness situation as concerns grow from the Rossoneri faithful. He spoke to a press conference while reporting for international duty with the national team of Sweden via MilanNews.it to say:

“In the last season I had more injuries than I usually have, but it’s also because I never thought about to take it easy when I felt some discomfort, I just gave my best, this is my mentality. After I turned 30 so I noticed that the physical pains do not disappear, they just move. In Italy, at Milan, I have a physiotherapist who follows me 24 hours a day. For every little thing he intervenes, as soon as I feel something I have to get treated immediately.”

“I have not decided one day where I want to quit, instead I want to continue as much as possible and I don’t want to think about quitting. I don’t want to become one of those who feel sad for themselves thinking that I could continue without doing so, I go on. As long as I am called, I will play.”