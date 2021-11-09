AC Milan Expecting To Welcome Three Players Back From Injury After The International Break

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan’s captain Alessio Romagnoli was withdrawn from the squad ahead of the Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan at the last minute due to an adductor inflammation. The centre back was replaced by Simon Kjaer in the starting line up in the 1-1 draw. Romagnoli will use the international break to recover and will likely be available for the next game on the 20th of the month against Fiorentina on the road. There is no set timeline for his recovery but that seems to be a good bet.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Junior Messias and Samu Castillejo are expected to return after the international break as their recoveries have taken slightly longer. Messias pulled up with a muscle issue having featured just once for the Rossoneri since he was signed this summer off the bench against Atalanta in the 3-2 win. Castillejo forced an own goal for the winner against Hellas Verona and has featured in three games thus far.