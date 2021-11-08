AC Milan Manager Stefano Pioli Wins The Coach Of The Month Award For October

Stefano Pioli was awarded the Manager of the Month in Serie A for October last night ahead of the AC Milan and Inter Milan game in the league. The manager has been impressive this season dealing with a lot of adversity in his role specifically in the form of injuries and illnesses as he lost his starting goalkeeper, left back, attacking midfielder and strikers in difficult phases.

Milan in October played five games in the league in October winning all five games including two comeback wins. Milan faced two crucial opponents in Atalanta and AS Roma who were beaten 3-2 and 2-1 respectively both on the road. Milan also beat Torino 1-0 at home in a tight game.

The exceptional performances came against Hellas Verona and Bologna which were 3-2 and 4-2 respectively. Milan missed a number of key players in both those games which led to some creative subs from the manager as well as stretching his squad to perform under pressure without key players.

The vital 15 points have guided Milan to one of their strongest ever starts to a season, better than last season and have kept them on par with Napoli at the top of Serie A.