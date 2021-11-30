AC Milan’s Management Working On Three Contract Renewals By End Of The Year

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are working on three crucial renewals before the end of the year. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are focused on hitting their target to secure all renewals of left back Theo Hernandez, left winger Rafael Leao and central midfielder Ismael Bennacer. All of these players have a deal expiring in the summer of 2024 but the conversations are being opened early as each of them have a significant value on the market and deserve a pay rise given their solid performances. Moreover, Milan are looking to avoid similar situations to those of Hakan Calhanoglu, Gianluigi Donnarumma and now Franck Kessie.

Each of the players is expected to be offered new deals worth about 4 million euros each. Hernandez and Leao will earn slightly more than Bennacer according to the report. Bennacer and Hernandez currently earn 1.5 million euros while Leao gets 1.4 million euros per year.