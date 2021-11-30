AC Milan Technical Director Receives Golden Foot Award and Discusses January Transfer Window

AC Milan’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini received the Golden Foot Award in Monte Carlo and spoke to Sky Italia via MilanNews.it to discuss a number of topics:

On his Golden Foot Award: “It is always an emotion and a pleasure to win an award. Over time I have been invited over several years then the time to come physically is less and less but it is an opportunity to give credit to this award which is very important.”

On signing Kjaer: “Our fans are used to different transfer campaigns than in the past. The necessity meant that we had to invent something special, but we tried to have an idea of ​​the team. Kjaer he’s a team man, he’s a leader and he’s proved it.”

On the January window: “Honestly our team is competitive and right now we have no intention of doing anything and I don’t think we will do anything sincerely. We are always there for renewals, there are negotiations and as long as there is time there is hope.”