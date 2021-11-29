AC Milan Welcome Back Crucial Defender From Hip Injury Into Training Ahead Of Genoa Game

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan centre back Fikayo Tomori has returned to full training with the group today since he was ruled out about a week ago with a hip injury ahead of the match against Fiorentina and has since missed a total of three crucial games. Milan conceded 7 goals in the two league games without Tomori as Mattia Gabbia started the first and Alessio Romagnoli the second. Milan managed to keep a clean sheet in the midweek in the UCL and pick up a win but the presence of the defender has been sorely missed. He will likely get the call up for the next game against Genoa on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if we will get to start the game or not.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Gabbia is likely to get the start against Genoa on Wednesday as Romagnoli got a red card in the last game and will be suspended.