Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 1 - 3 Sassuolo

AC Milan flopped once again as they looked to make a recovery. A 3-1 loss to Sasuolo is a massive dent into the ambitions of the side for the season especially as Napoli and Inter Milan both cruised to victories. The injuries are hurting us but it is more the lack of leadership and the poor finishing in front of goal.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: The keeper returned much earlier than expected but it was a tough game to do so. Nothing he could do on the first one, he made an incredible save on the second one but was unlucky and was easily beaten on the third one. 5.5/10

Alessandro Florenzi: The veteran struggled in this game as he did not offer much going forward where Calabria and Kalulu have thrived. He needs to exploit the wing more and build some chemistry with the attackers. 5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: A game of two halves for the centre back. He started off really well with a fantastic goal and his celebration said it all. Then he got wrong footed by Berardi on the third goal which was absurd followed by the sending off in the Defrel incident. 5.5/10

Simon Kjaer: The tough performances in the previous three came to roost in this one. Hard done on the own goal but was not his usual assured self as he allowed Scamacca and Raspadori to run around in the box unchecked. 5/10

Theo Hernandez: Another poor display from the defender who was outplayed by Berardi and ran up dead ends all day in attack. Too much complaining when off the ball and not enough delivery for the strikers. 5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A tough game for him as the lack of chemistry with Bakayoko was obvious. He started off well but got drowned out in that midfield chasing the ball for the final 20 minutes of the first half. 5.5/10

Tiemoue Bakayoko: He should not have started in the first place but since given the opportunity, he did not deliver. He fumbled the ball leading to the first goal which turned everything around in the tie. He could not string passes together, poor showing. 4.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: An awful performance from the winger and a bad run of form for him since his renewal. Nothing was offered in the attack, passes failed, the touch was sloppy and his movement was off. 4.5/10

Brahim Diaz: An anonymous game for the attacker. He had some key opportunities to score or get in the final key pass. He needs to do more to support the attack as it is just not enough at the moment. 5/10

Rafael Leao: Leao was one of the best in this game but is still struggling with the final product. He did well down that wing and got into threatening situations. 6/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Zlatan is missing some luck. Another game with so many close calls but no finishes. He needs that support from Giroud and Pellegri at this point, but he also needs to adapt to the ability of the players around him. 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Franck Kessie: Mixed performance from him, he came close in attack to picking up a goal and put on the pressure but he got poached in defence leading to the third goal. He needs to be stronger to avoid the silly mistakes. 5/10

Junior Messias: A good follow up from last week, he was easily the most potent goal threat with a couple of solid chances and some good crosses - which Kjaer almost capitalised on. 6/10

Sandro Tonali: Milan struggled with the 4-4-2 and Tonali was pretty much chasing the ball down for his time on the pitch. 5.5/10

Pietro Pellegri: He showed drive and did get one half chance but he needs to get more playing time for him to truly develop and start contributing. 5.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: He should’ve started in my opinion, did not do much when he came on as he was forced to cover in defence but still did enough to be noticed in attack. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: The Atletico win was tactical but the lack of a revival in this one was a tactical failure. The rotation of key players, switch to a 4-4-2 and the substitutions were all wrong in this game. Pioli needs to take the hit as he misunderstood what was needed even though the players made the mistake of wasting their chances. 4/10