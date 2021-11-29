AC Milan Shocked By Sassuolo As Pioli’s Men Collapse In 3-1 Loss As Romagnoli Sees Red

AC Milan were shellshocked today by Sassuolo as the side looked to get back on their feet following their first league loss of the season last weekend to Fiorentina 4-3. Milan made the same errors in this game as the previous one, we failed to take our chances and we were not clinical. Milan could easily have been up by two or three goals in the first half but the likes of Theo Hernandez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brahim Diaz all missed sitters. Milan opened the scoring as captain Alessio Romagnoli scored a loely header off a corner but it all went down hill from there. Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ismael Bennacer lacked chemistry which opened a massie hole in the midfield which Gianluca Scamacca exploited for his first goal, the equalised. Milan failed to clear a corner which allowed Scamacca to force an own goal off Simon Kjaer to make it 2-1.

It the second half, Milan could have recovered but Stefano Pioli made the wrong substitutions and made a big error of switching from the 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-2 which this team cannot handle at this point. Milan conceded a third when Domenico Berardi wrecked Romagnoli in the box and slotted through Mike Maignan’s legs. Romagnoli would receive a late red card to ensure we couldn’t bounce back to cap a difficult day.

The game ends as a 3-1 loss dealing Milan a second consecutive love and a crisis to be solved by the newly renewed manager ahead of Christmas. Milan no longer sit at the top of the table as they are now three points below Napoli and three above Inter Milan going into a difficult run.