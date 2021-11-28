Match Preview: AC Milan vs Sassuolo H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Sassuolo at the San Siro as we look to get back to winning ways. The side will miss out on some attackers but plenty return in defence.

H2H

Milan 1 - 0 Sassuolo

Milan 0 - 0 Sassuolo

Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan

Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 2 Sassuolo

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, D, D, L, W

Sassuolo: W, W, L, L, D

Players to Watch

Brahim Diaz

The attacking midfielder will need to make a statement at some point especially following the big goal from Junior Messias in the midweek. The Spaniard has not hit his stride following his COVID-19 stint out and will need to come through against Sassuolo showing that he is not immobilised when facing more physical opposition.

Giacomo Raspadori

The youngster burned us twice in the previous tie toward the end of last season and has since become a regular starter for the Neroverdi. If he is anything like Berardi mentally, he could possibly pick up a knack for scoring against us which should concern the defence. We need to limit the loose balls in and around the box as he will pounce alongside the rest of the quick attacking force.

Rafael Leao

After some rest, it might be time for the winger to bounce back and get a goal for his confidence. He has been doing so well but the final product has lacked. This game is an important one for the side to recover their form so he will need to step up and play his part.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 0 Sassuolo