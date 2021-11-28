AC Milan Face Sassuolo At The San Siro As Bakayoko and Florenzi Get Starts

AC Milan take on Sassuolo this afternoon as Stefano Pioli’s men look to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Milan will welcome back Mike Maignan to the squad given his rapid recovery following his wirst surgery. It is unlikely that he starts at the moment though.

Tiemoue Bakayoko will be a surprise start to give Franck Kessie so much needed rest while Alessandro Florenzi will shockingly take over from Pierre Kalulu at right back despite the latter’s exceptional performances.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start with Olivier Giroud ruled out and Pietro Pellegri will likely get some minutes as a result. The Swede will carry some significant pressure to deliver despite his bad luck in recent games. Rafael Leao returns to the starting line up following his rest in the mid week in the Champions League tie.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Florenzi, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic.