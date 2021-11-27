AC Milan vs Sassuolo: Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan face Sassuolo as the side looks to bounce back following their first loss of the season in the league. Milan will welcome some starters back albeit all from the bench while they lose a key striker adding the pressure on 40 year Zlatan Ibrahimovic and 20 year old Pietro Pellegri. Here are some key battles to look out for in the game:

Key Battles

Right winger vs Left back

Domenico Berardi vs Theo Hernandez

The next edition of the nightmare match up. Berardi loves to score against us and this game will be no different. Hernandez bounced back well against Atletico following the poor performance against Fiorentina but will need to be vigilant in this one. Berardi should not get any opportunities from set pieces but mostly not be allowed to cut in on the right wing.

Striker vs Goalkeeper

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Andrea Consigli

Ibrahimovic is having some poor luck in front of goal and needs a palette cleanser. This game is a must deliver for the Swede as Olivier Giroud has been ruled out and Pietro Pellegri has not seen much game time. Consigli has been in decent form but nothing special, Ibrahimovic needs to take his time and use the chances he gets to keep pushing for more goals at 40.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central midfielder

Ismael Bennacer vs Hamed Junior Traore

Traore has been growing since he first faced Milan and is a very influential player for Sassuolo now. He plays an important role breaking up the oppositions play and launching his attack either with a deep run or a pass to open the front men. Bennacer will need to make those interceptions and press high up the pitch to keep him back and devoid of ideas.

Predictions

Berardi Winner

Ibrahimovic Winner

Bennacer Winner