AC Milan Formally Make Contract Renewal Offer To French Left Back

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are now focused on renewing the contract of a key player in Theo Hernandez as the French left back is a core member of the side and a big hit with the fans. The defender is currently earning 1.5 million euros and his deal expires next summer. The new deal being proposed from the Milan management would extend him until 2026 with a pay bump to 4 million euros per year with bonuses based on personal performances and group objectives.

The defender has received quite a bit of interest from foreign clubs in particular Paris St Germain who took right back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this past summer and could aim to close a similar deal.

Rudy Galetti is reporting that Paolo Maldini held a meeting with Manuel Garcia Quilon - the agent of the player - in Madrid this past week where the proposal was formally made.