AC Milan Lose French Striker For At Least Ten Days As Starting Goalkeeper and Defender Join Training

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan have to deal with a new flurry of injuries following their Champions League win against Atletico Madrid but also have some key recoveries.

Olivier Giroud has been ruled out for at least ten days missing some crucial games in that time as he picked up a muscle issue in the midweek. He will be re-evaluated after the 10 days but is likely set to miss out for a month or so.

Mike Maignan has returned to the full group training as he continues to expedite his recovery going from footwork only to full keeping session and now full training in a matter of two weeks or so. The keeper will not likely be risked anytime soon but could be called up for the next game or the one after that.

Fikayo Tomori has returned to training following his brief hip issue which ruled him out of the Fiorentina and Atletico matches.