Official: AC Milan Hand Manager Contract Renewal Until 2023

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the contract renewal of manager Stefano Pioli. He has signed a new deal with the club lasting until 30 June 2023, with an option for a one-year extension.

The Rossoneri’s head coach has been the architect of a brilliant project on the pitch and has contributed greatly to the Club’s return to the Champions League. Stefano has coached AC Milan in 106 matches with a record of 59 wins, 27 draws and 20 defeats, for a points-per-game average in Serie A of 2.05.

Pioli said following the signing:

“I want to thank the Club for having given me the chance to coach a competitive team and one that is replete with great values, which must never go missing and which make AC Milan special. I’m proud of the work we’ve done until now, with the good relationship I have with the management, with the growth of my players and with the passion displayed by everyone working at this incredible Club. Our fans are extraordinary and I hope to return their affection by making AC Milan more and more competitive.”