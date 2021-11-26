How AC Milan Can End Up In The UEFA Europa League On The Final UCL Group Matchday?

Yesterday, we posted an article on how AC Milan can qualify for the UCL knock outs on the finaly match day but the club’s article reminded us that the UEL is a possibility. So here is how we could end up in the Europa League as per the club.

AC MILAN WILL GO INTO THE EUROPA LEAGUE IF...

The Rossoneri currently occupy the third position in Group B thanks to a better goal difference than Atlético. As a result, Milan will enter into the Europa League if they win against Liverpool but Porto also beat Atlético. In the event of Rossoneri and Atlético victories, we will need to look at the final goal difference of both sides, this is because if they win by a wide enough margin, the Colchoneros could overtake AC Milan even in the Rossoneri win at San Siro.

At the same time, a draw could also be enough for Europa League qualification in the face of two different scenarios in Porto. The first would be a victory for the hosts and the second, a draw between Porto and Atlético. The Rossoneri would end up in the Europa League even in case of a defeat against Liverpool and Atlético losing in Porto, but only if AC Milan’s goal difference remained better than Atlético’s.