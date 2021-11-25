What AC Milan Need On The Final Champions League Group Match Day To Qualify For The Next Round?

AC Milan beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 last night to give the side a shot at qualifying for the next round of the UEFA Champions League albeit a very long shot. Milan had picked up just one point in the opening four games but now have four points in five games. We look at the how the Rossoneri can make it to the knock outs on the final match day.

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 - Group A (Matchday 5) # TEAM P W D L F A GD PTS # TEAM P W D L F A GD PTS 1 Liverpool 5 5 0 0 15 5 10 15 2 FC Porto 5 1 2 2 3 8 -5 5 3 AC Milan 5 1 1 3 5 7 -2 4 4 Atletico Madrid 5 1 1 3 4 7 -3 4

Liverpool have qualified from the group. FC Porto are second with 5 points and can qualify. Milan and Atletico Madrid are third and fourth respectively with 4 points apiece and both can qualify.

Milan face Liverpool at the San Siro. Porto face Atletico at the Dragao.

Milan must win to be able to go through to the knock outs.

Milan also need to Porto to draw or lose to go through. However, Milan must win by an equal goal difference to that of Atletico in that game.