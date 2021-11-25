Milan Player Ratings: Atletico Madrid 0-1 AC Milan

AC Milan picked up their first win in the UEFA Champions League campaign this season against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Milan’s deadline day signing who has been struggling with injuries bagged the winner in the 87th minute on his UCL debut. Milan now have an opportunity to qualify for the next round but it will not be easy. Here’s a look at our player ratings for the game.

3 golden points: we're still in the race lads, c'monnn!



3 punti d'oro: siamo ancora in corsa. Forza Milan! #AtletiMilan #UCL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/1sOfygTy4s — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 24, 2021

Follow us on Twitter @SBNRossonero

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: A solid recovery from the Fiorentina game as he made one big save to deny a shot from the edge of the box but was largely undisturbed. He looked uneasy on the late chance and would’ve been beaten if it was on target. 5.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: Another strong performance from the youngster as he completely immobilised Carrasco making De Paul the attacking focal point on the opposite wing. He drove up so well and really supported the attack with lots of good crosses. 7/10

Alessio Romagnoli: A top notch game from the captain who is back in his groove. He will not receive as many plaudits as Messias for this crucial win but he played a key role in limiting Suarez and barely put a foot wrong all game. 7.5/10

Simon Kjaer: Kjaer looked good as usual but it is concerning he had another late tackle that could’ve been called as a penalty in a consecutive game. He needs to be a calmer presence later on in the game but otherwise seemed aggressive and forced both strikers into mistakes. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: He was slightly underwhelming once again as he kept running into walls all game but his pass for Kessie in the run up to the goal was sublime. That one moment made his one of the key contributors to this victory. 6/10

Sandro Tonali: He managed to show his versatility in this match and his ability to dribble. He changed position quite often and ran at the defence which demonstrated a ne dimension to his game and almost bagged some assists as a result. In defence he was robust and outmuscled Koke all day. 7/10

Franck Kessie: When will the contract controversy end so I can properly appreciate how good he is again. Kessie is an immense player and an imposing presence for Milan and she shows it in the crucial games, what an assist from him! 7/10

Brahim Diaz: Diaz got pushed around a lot but at least he drew the fouls in some dangerous areas to allow us to pressure Atletico. He has looked a little out of step since COVID and needs some time to get his edge back. 6/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Finally a decent performance from him post renewal. He was all over the place and he did well when he switched over to the left wing. His passing was quicker and more accurate but most importantly his decision making was good. 6.5/10

Rade Krunic: Krunic is an odd player but he is starting to grow on me, his Borini/Flaminiesque appeal is showing. He is a utility man and that is how he delivers, nothing fancy but somehow effective. 6/10

Oliver Giroud: Giroud lacked the service he needed and is struggling to adapt to the movement needs of Pioli’s side. A good performance as he kept the presence on and used his stature to annoy the defenders but he needs the old Diaz back to play him in. 6/10

SUBSTITUTES

Messias reflects on his and our special #UCL night: here's what he had to say ️



Tutta la gioia nelle dichiarazioni del post-partita di Messias dopo la vittoria in #AtletiMilan ️#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/2MZ5aWWF2w — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 25, 2021

Junior Messias: What an announcement, debut in the UCL and gets his first goal. Bags a crucial one for Milan with less than 90 minutes under his belt. He showed what he can do and we expect more of this going forward. 7.5/10

Alessandro Florenzi: Once again an odd choice to take Kalulu off for Florenzi but the veteran added some calm and had one wicked shot that seemed threatening. Nothing of note but sometimes that’s a good thing. 6/10

Tiemoue Bakayoko: A good display for him, he is showing that he will be adequate cover in January when Kessie and Bennacer are gone. He cleaned up the midfield well and added some physicality in front of the defence. 6.5/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Zlatan is missing some luck. He had a few chances to get on the score sheet but things aren’t really falling his way. He needs to dust off the past few games and look to be clinical in the coming two in the league. 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: Late substitution but one that added some flow and helped in the run up to the goal. Bennacer really does pierce the opposition with his passing and this is a massive help to the side in such games. 6.5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: It was a tactical win above all where Pioli got what he deserved in the first tie. Milan once again pushed Atletico back all day, the press worked and this time the late penalty shout was declined. Big plaudits for the manager who got the starting line up and the substitutions spot on. 7.5/10