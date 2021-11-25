AC Milan Keep UCL Hopes Alive With 1-0 Win Over Atletico Madrid As Messias Scores Unbelievable Opener

AC Milan travelled to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in a do or die fixture to prop up their Champions League campaign to the final match day of the group stages. Milan came away with a stunning victory from the most unlikely source to keep the going into the final round to fight for a place in the knockouts. Milan’s newest signing Junior Messias who has had a dramatic rise in recent years going from amateur football to a professional debut at 27 to Serie D, C, B to A with Crotone and now Milan in Serie A and the Champions League. Messias in the 87th minute scored a lovely header with a late run into the box to connect with Franck Kessie’s lobbed cross to win the game. This was his first game in the competition ever and he had only played 49 minutes for Milan prior to last night. He now has 74 minutes under his belt.

Stefano Pioli stunned Diego Simeone’s side once again with a dominant performance where we pressed high and had numerous chances to score throughout the game. Milan now need a win against Liverpool and a draw in the other game to go through.