Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan: Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan face Atletico Madrid in their fifth group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. The game is a must win for the Rossoneri or we are guaranteed to finish fourth in the group and exit the competition. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Luis Suarez vs Alessio Romagnoli

The striker is not enjoying his best form at the moment but is a huge risk factor for us regardless. He knows how to draw fouls in the box and we need to be careful not to concede penalties especially with Romagnoli just returning after a while out. The centre back will need to be aggressive and to press early to keep Suarez from firing of shots against Tatarusanu. Speed will be an important factor so between Kjaer and Romagnoli they need to ensure he cannot burst past.

Left midfielder vs Right back

Yannick Carrasco vs Pierre Kalulu

Carrasco made an impact in the first game, his speed and dribbling will be a threat down that wing but Kalulu has shown that he can hold up well. The French right back has been a good replacement for Calabria in the tie against Fiorentina and has shown he can contribute robustly in defence and sharply in attack with good crosses and some pinpoint shots. Carrasco will be darting balls in for the strikers and the late runs so Kalulu will need to intercept these.

Central midfielder vs Central attacking midfielder

Koke vs Brahim Diaz

Diaz has been back for a few games now but has not hit his groove yet. He has done very well in the Champions League thus far and particularly against the Spanish side. He will need to hold his ground against Koke who will be physical and look to push him around. Milan need to score early so having Diaz working through the spaces and finding key passes will be crucial to secure a result.

Predictions

Suarez Winner

Kalulu Winner

Diaz Winner