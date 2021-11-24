Match Preview: Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage as Stefano Pioli’s men men get one last chance to rescue their first campaign in eight years.

H2H

Milan 0 - 1 Atletico

Atletico 4 - 1 Milan

Milan 1 - 2 Atletico

Form Guide (all competitions)

Atletico: D, W, L, D, W

Milan: W, W, D, D, L

Players to Watch

Olivier Giroud

The Frenchman finally gets to start ahead of Ibrahimovic but will need to be clinical in this game as well as contribute more off the ball because we will play the high press. Milan must take their chances early and perhaps this is why Giroud will get the nod as he has done a lot with very little service. The striker has the height advantage in this game but will need to also exploit his acceleration and defenders who are not the quickest.

Antoine Griezmann

Another Frenchman to look out for in this game who is only recently back from injury and recovering his form. The attacker wrecked us with a volley in the first game for the equalised and this stung as he gave them some momentum. We are missing some pace at the back with Tomori out hence he will be a problem for us but Kessie and Tonali will need to cover back.

Rafael Leao

The youngster has been the most exciting player for Milan thus far and is doing a stunning job at driving the attack forward and giving us an edge on counters. What’s missing is the final product, the goals need to be more consistent as the quality is there and so are the chances. Leao has a huge pressure on his chest with Rebic out and this could be the game to turn everything around for him if he can make that winning impact.

Prediction: Atletico 1 - 2 Milan