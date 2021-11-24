AC Milan Face Atletico Madrid In The Last Gasp Champions League Tie As Giroud Will Lead The Line

AC Milan face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight in a last ditch attempt to save their UEFA Champions League campaign after being drawn into the Group of Death. Milan have just one point in the opening four games despite coming close to positive results against Atletico and Liverpool in the opening two games. Stefano Pioli will miss a number of starters for this one including Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori and Ante Rebic which means his options are limited off the bench and will need the depth options to step up in this one. Milan must win this game and hope Liverpool beat FC Porto for the chance to make it out of the group. Alessio Romagnoli and Olivier Giroud will be the only changes in the starting line up from the weekend.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.