AC Milan Announce Squad For Last Ditch Challenge Against Atletico Madrid In The Champions League

AC Milan on their website have announced their squad for the crucial UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Aletico Madrid in Spain. Milan lost the previous game to Ateltico 2-1 at the San Siro following a last minute penalty. Stefano Pioli’s side travel having picked up just one point in their opening four games in the competition and will need nothing short of a victory to keep their hopes for the next round or at least a UEFA Europa League spot alive. There are some notable absences from the squad travelling to Madrid such as centre back Fikayo Tomori, right back Davide Calabria, left winger Ante Rebic and goalkeeper Mike Maignan for the crunch tie. The game will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday 24th November at 21:00 CET / 20:00 BST.

GOALKEEPERS

Desplanches, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Kjær, Romagnoli.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

ATTACKERS

Giroud, Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini.