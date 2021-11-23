AC Milan Manager Stefano Pioli Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Atletico Madrid Clash

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has given an update via MilanNews.it on the condition on his players on some injuries ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid tomorrow night. The match is a must win as it determines if the squad get to remain in the competition following their 3 losses and 1 draw thus far.

On Romagnoli: “Romagnoli is better and is ready to play. Compared to Florence, the only difference to the squad will be Daniel Maldini.”

On Tomori: “We’ll try. From the hip problem came a problem with the obturator, a muscle that manages the movement of the hip.”

On the Attack: “My choices always depend on the condition of each individual player. Rebic’s injury takes away an important pawn from us. In these games I will have to try to manage Leao, Ibra and Giroud as best I can. We play every three days, every game weighs a lot, we want to always be competitive.”