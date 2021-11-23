AC Milan CEO Returns To Milano After Cancer Treatment In New York

AC Milan’s CEO Ivan Gazidis has returned to Milan at long last after a trying period where he was undergoing cancer treatment in New York for quite a while. The South African was diagnosed with throat cancer this summer and has been battling it positively for months now and was thus away from the city. He sent a video message to his colleagues from Casa Milan this morning to announce his return.

The CEO sent a video message to his colleagues via Sempre Milan to say:

“Dear colleagues,

I’m really happy to be here again at Casa Milan, our home. First of all, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, your closeness, for all the messages that have made a great difference to me and to my family. I’ll never forget it. I learned what the Milan family is.

I have to respect the advice of the doctors, but I would like to meet in person once again as soon as possible. I am proud of our progress during this period both on and off the pitch; we must continue like this: all together we are writing a new story for our great club.

See you soon. I can not wait. Forza Milan always.”

You can watch the video here or below.