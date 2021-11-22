AC Milan Goalkeeper Rushes Through Recovery Program As He Returns Keeping Sessions

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is rushing through his recovery program since returning to training about two weeks ago. The keeper has been training with the group for a while now starting off with personalised sessions then footwork and work with the ball. He has now returned to the goalkeeping work with his gloves on since yesterday. He will return to the group matches with time but for now is running through the individual goalkeeping session well. The player could get a call up back into the squad before the end of the year at this rate.

The keeper still has a long way to go and is much needed back following the disaster from Ciprian Tatarusanu this weekend against Fiorentina. There are growing reports that Antonio Mirante could get the nod to start in the Champions league this week against Atletico Madrid in the do or die fixture.