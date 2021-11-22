AC Milan’s Top Midfield Target From LOSC Lille Openly Discusses Desire To Join The Club

Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that AC Milan are interested in midfielder Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille but equally the player is equalling interested in joining us. The player almost joined us when he was at Bayern Munich four years ago but was loaned out to Swansea City instead. The player is valued at 30-40 million euros by the French club.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan are working on a similar approach to that which saw Mike Maignan join in the event that midfielder Franck Kessie leaves at any point this season.

The midfielder spoke to L’Equipe via MilanNews.it to say:

“Who is interested in me? Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know. ... Milan? It’s a great club, a historic club. The class. I like it. I was supposed to go to Barcelona in the summer, then my injury blew everything up. Leave in January? I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in.”