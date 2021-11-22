Stefano Pioli Shows Confidence In AC Milan Midfielder With Captain’s Armband Despite Difficult Contract Talks

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan are showing they keep their faith in midfielder Franck Kessie as demonstrated by Stefano Pioli’s decision to hand him the captain’s armband for the game against Fiorentina this pas weekend. The numbers quoted by GdS vary largely from other outlets as they claim Milan are offering 4 million euros per yer while the midfielder is asking for 6/7 million euros per year.

Pioli also defended him in his press conference via MilanNews.it:

“I saw him well. In the derby he was judged only for the episode of the penalty, in which he could have done better, but in the second half he grew; he came back well, ready to be available. I’ll try to choose good for those who have to play and for those to take over.”

The game was unfortunate as Milan lost 4-3 but Kessie put in a good shift and continues to show that he can be counted upon.