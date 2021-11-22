AC Milan Sign Partnership Agreement With Luxury Wellness Hotel, SIRO

AC Milan have officially announced on their website a new multi-year partnership with SIRO, the innovative wellness hospitality experience conceived by Kerzner International (“Kerzner”), which joins the Club as its new Official Hotel Partner.

Kerzner, owner of the iconic Atlantis Resort & Residences and ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts worldwide, launched SIRO earlier this year. A ground-breaking immersive hospitality experience, SIRO will serve elite and aspiring athletes alike, as well as those who are passionate about driving achievement in every aspect of their life, in a compelling, comprehensive destination. SIRO blends the boundaries between hospitality, fitness, and wellness, building a thriving eco-system with a fresh perspective and energizing experiences. Similar to AC Milan’s devoted Rossoneri following, SIRO aims to create a collective global community of like-minded individuals who live a high-performance lifestyle and are passionate about driving achievement and living their fullest potential.

The two brands will leverage each other’s platform and expertise and knowledge across human performance and best in class hospitality, forging a shared path that will lead AC Milan and SIRO to an exciting future together, one that will push the boundaries in holistic wellness.