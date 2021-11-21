Injury Updates On Two Crucial AC Milan Starters Following Absences Against Fiorentina

MilanNews.it are reporting that the two key figures missing from the loss of AC Milan to Fiorentina yesterday will be undergoing evaluations to understand the extent of their injuries. Fikayo Tomori was withdrawn from the squad on match day as he had a minor hip issue and the pain was not to be risked against Fiorentina given the tough run of matches following this clash. The player will be evaluated day by day but the defender’s condition the night before the Atletico Madrid match will determine whether he will play any part in that game or not. Alessio Romagnoli should be back to the starting line up for that one.

Ante Rebic on the other hand has been found to have a hamstring injury which means he will miss at least the next two games as he is set to be re-evaluated in ten days. The Croatian is going through a tough spell with injuries as he has thus been largely unavailable this season.