AC Milan Women Beat Cittadella 2-0 In Opening Clash Of The Coppa Italia

AC Milan Women took on Cittadella in their opening fixture of the Coppa Italia Femminile as they look to make their way to the final once again but this time lift the trophy. Cittadella are currently in Serie B and the game was expected to be a simple task for Maurizio Ganz’s side. The Rossonere won 2-0 keeping an important clean sheet and getting goals from the two main strikers in Nina Stapelfeldt and Valentina Giacinti despite all the issues surrounding the team which you can read about here.

Stapelfeldt opened the scoring in the 42nd minute twisting past a defender to slot into the corner to get the side going. Giacinti doubled the score in the 61st minute with a simple tap in from Stapelfeldt’s pass through the middle. Maria Korenciova also kept a clean sheet which will be key for her confidence given she is sharing time with new arrival Laura Giuliani.

The Rossonere now sit in 1st place of their group and will need to remain there to get to the next stage, the knockouts.