AC Milan Suffer First League Defeat Of The Season 4-3 To Fiorentina

AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the 2021/22 campaign in Serie A on the road against Fiorentina as the Rossoneri defence failed this pressure test following the late exclusion of Fikayo Tomori on matchday. Mattia Gabbia was a wreck, Ciprian Tatarusanu unable to hold the ball and Theo Hernandez joking in and around the box.

Milan lost 4-3 but this barely tells the truth of the game. The Rossoneri dominated the first half but got to half time down 2-0. The first goal was a howler which was Tatarusanu’s fault as he spilt the ball in the box under no pressure but Gabbia could not think quick and allowed Duncan to force it into the back of the net. The second goal was a worldie for Saponara at the death of the first half as he was given space to run and shoot from outside the box. Milan entered the second half looking to bounce back but these hopes were shattered when Vlahovic easily slotted past Tatarusanu against the run of play with about thirty minutes to go after a lighting counter attack.

Ibrahimovic then picked up a brace with a stunning shot at goal following a defensive error for Fiorentina and connecting with a square ball from Hernandez for his second making in 3-2 with about twenty minutes to go. Fiorentina wasted time and brought the game to a halt. Hernandez fooled around in the box and had his pocket picked to allow Vlahovic to complete his brace and take it to 4-2. We managed to save some face with a forced last minute own goal as Ibrahimovic hit the post and the ball bounced off Venuti into the back of the net to end at 4-3.

Some incredible football from Milan in this match but the frustration of not taking their chanced combined with defensive errors really ripped us apart and allowed Fiorentina to constantly pile on.