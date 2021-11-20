AC Milan Manager Provides Injury Update On Three Players Ahead Of Fiorentina Clash

AC Milan face Fiorentina on the road tonight as the Rossoneri will once again miss some key players due to late injuries forcing the manager to adapt. Stefano Pioli in his pre-match press conference via MilanNews.it has provided an injury update specifically on three players for tonight as follows:

On Calabria: “I hope to get him back soon. We have many games, we play every three days so he’ll miss some matches. He was fine, it’s a real shame. But these things happen. The game block that awaits us between now and Christmas must be faced in the best of ways.”

On Rebic: “[He] hit his heel in training and felt a cramp. He won’t be in the match tomorrow.”

On Messias: “He is much better, I am happy with his return to the team. He is showing me interesting things. He is not at 100% yet, but he can already give us something important.”