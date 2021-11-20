Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan face Fiorentina on the road tonight. The Rossoneri will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the league against Stefano Pioli’s former side as we also face a familiar face in Giacomo Bonaventura. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Right winger vs Left back

Alexis Saelemaekers vs Cristian Biraghi

The Belgian has struggled since signing his renewal but I will give him the benefit of the doubt and bet on him in this one. It is an opportunity for him to bounce back going up at makeshift centre backs and an out of form Biraghi. The winger hit the post in the derby and seems full of confidence from the international break so hopefully we can get a direct contribution to a goal.

Right winger vs Left back

Jose Callejon vs Theo Hernandez

As with recent matches and season, Hernandez is often torn apart by experienced and pacey right wingers who take him on. Most recently, he saw a red card going up against Pellegrini in the AS Roma fixture. Callejon knows Milan well and can be fatal at that back post and cutting in with a laser pass for the strikers, this is where we will be most vulnerable in defence tonight.

Central midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

Lucas Torreira vs Sandro Tonali

The former Arsenal man is settling well in Serie A as that regista role suits him being flanked by Castrovili and Bonaventura. Tonali will need to intercept those passes tomorrow to ease the pressure on the defenders as Fiorentina have a tendency to overload the centre backs by attacking through the middle relying on piercing passes from the three midfielders but Torreira in particular.

Predictions

Saelemaekers Winner

Callejon Winner

Tonali Winner