Match Preview: Fiorentina vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Fiorentina tonight at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Stefano Pioli’s side look to keep pace with Napoli atop the table by getting back to winning ways following their draw last time out. The side will face a resolute side who are very much hit or miss this season with 6 wins and 6 losses thus far.

H2H

Fiorentina 0 - 1 Milan

Milan 1 - 3 Fiorentina

Fiorentina 1 - 1 Milan

Milan 2 - 0 Fiorentina

Fiorentina 2 - 3 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Fiorentina: L, W, L, W, L

Milan: W, W, W, D, D

Players to Watch

Brahim Diaz

The attacking midfielder will need to work overtime tonight against a nimble Fiore midfield who will try and hold possession and burst forward when they win the ball. The Spaniard should be able to unlock the defence with ease but will need to play in the wingers and strikers early on to hit them hard right out of the gates.

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori needs to hold down the fort against an in-form Vlahovic who will be a menace but also an experienced Callejon and Saponara - who both love scoring against Milan. The trick in this game is not to concede a penalty and to plant bodies in front of Tatarusanu as there will be lots and lots of shots.

Giacomo Bonaventura

The former Milan midfielder has been doing bits in Florence. He does for them what he used to do for us and what we need to limit tonight. He moves through the lines and puts through crucial passes and makes the awkward runs that get him into dangerous positions to score unpredictable goals. Kessie will need to be physical and Tonali never to lose him when he makes a late run into the box.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1 - 3 Milan